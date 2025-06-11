Meghalaya police may bring Sonam to Indore as part of 'Operation Honeymoon' probe: Cops

Indore, Jun 11 (PTI) The Meghalaya police are likely to bring Sonam Raghuvanshi, prime accused in her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case, to her hometown Indore in Madhya Pradesh over the next few days where the conspiracy of the crime was hatched, a police official said.

Five persons, including Sonam (25) and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20), have been arrested for conspiring and executing the murder of the 29-year-old Indore transport businessman during the couple's honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya police have named their investigation in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case as 'Operation Honeymoon'.

Talking to PTI, a Madhya Pradesh police official said Sonam could be brought to Indore in the custody of Meghalaya police in the next few days as part of 'Operation Honeymoon'.

"We have received information that Sonam came to Indore from Meghalaya (after Raja's murder) and stayed in a rented flat in the city's Dewas Naka area between May 25 and 27. It is likely that the Meghalaya police will bring Sonam to Indore in the next few days and investigate the identification of this place and other evidence on the basis of her information," he said.

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said, "If the Meghalaya police ask for confirmation of Sonam coming to Indore after the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and staying in a flat and meeting Raj Kushwaha, then we will help them in this." The five accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case have been arrested on the basis of "solid evidence" that points to their "direct involvement" in the incident, he said.

The chilling murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, which occurred last month, has left the nation shocked.

Raja and Sonam got married in Indore on May 11. They went missing during their honeymoon trip to the north-eastern state on May 23. Raja's body was found 10 days later in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Sonam, who was initially reported missing in Meghalaya, surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Sunday night where she surrendered after her alleged accomplices Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi were arrested for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raghuvanshi.

Raj Singh Kushwaha (21), the alleged conspirator with whom Sonam was reportedly in a relationship, was arrested later.

The distance between Cherrapunji and Ghazipur is about 1,200 km.

In light of these facts, investigators are trying to find out where Sonam, who is absconding after killing her husband, took shelter and who helped her in this.

According to the Meghalaya police's SIT, Sonam took a local taxi to reach Guwahati before boarding a train.

Her accomplices - the three arrested accused - also took a tourist taxi to the station in Guwahati where they boarded a train to Indore.

"Sonam actually took a local taxi from Mawkdok and then hopped on a local train from Guwahati. She kept changing trains on her way to Indore," East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told PTI on Tuesday.

Indore police officials say Kushwaha, accused of conspiring with Sonam to kill Raja Raghuvanshi and carrying it out through hired killers, did not go to Meghalaya himself to deceive investigators and was carrying out his regular work in Indore.