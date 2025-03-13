Meghalaya Police registers case against Army officer for sexually harassing wife of junior

Shillong, Mar 13 (PTI) Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a senior Army officer for allegedly sexually harassing the wife of his junior colleague here, officials said on Thursday.

East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem said investigation is on in this case in which a Brigadier rank officer was accused of sexually harassing the wife of a Colonel.

The SP said the incident took place on Sunday evening at the Officers' mess here.

An FIR was registered under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insulting modesty of woman), 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS at the Madanrting police station in Shillong on March 10.

While no arrest was made in this case, a police officer was deputed to investigate the case, the SP said. PTI JOP RG