Meghalaya pollution board pulls up road project agency for dumping debris into Umngot river

Shillong, Nov 1 (PTI) A firm engaged in constructing a road project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) from Shillong to Dawki near Bangladesh border was found dumping construction and demolition waste into tributaries of Meghalaya's Umngot River, famous for its crystal-clear waters, officials said on Saturday.

Officials of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) inspected the site after locals, many of whom depend on tourism for their livelihood, shared videos showing the river's once-transparent waters turning murky.

The issue also prompted Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon to take it up with the Union ministers for road transport and environment, officials said.

Dawki, where the Umngot river flows through, was once famed for its pristine waters so clear that the bottom sand could be seen several feet below the surface.

Thousands of tourists visit the spot every year to witness the glass-like river and enjoy boating activities in one of India's cleanest natural waterbodies.

Following the inspection, the MSPCB directed the project management unit - Mylliem, which oversees the Shillong-Dawki road project, to immediately remove the dumped debris and ensure strict compliance with environmental safeguards.

In a notice on Friday, MSPCB chairman R. Nanamalai invoked powers under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, ordering the agency to adhere to the standard operating procedure notified on March 17, and prevent further dumping near the river.

The inspection found that large quantities of soil and construction waste from earthwork and excavation had been discarded without containment or stabilisation measures, causing loose material to slide toward the Umngot River.

Officials said filling works by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) near the Pynursla-Dawki Bridge, carried out without retaining structures such as sandbags, have increased the risk of erosion and sedimentation.

"The filled portion near the bridge appears unstable and has the potential to cause additional landslides, especially during rainfall," the MSPCB said in its report.

The board has collected water samples for laboratory analysis and directed contractors to obtain consent to establish and operate within 15 days.

It also reminded project authorities to comply with the Meghalaya Stone Crusher Order of December 23, 2021, particularly regarding the legal sourcing of boulders.

The Project Management Unit-Mylliem has been asked to submit an action-taken report at the earliest, officials added. PTI JOP MNB