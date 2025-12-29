Meghalaya pro-ILP supporters demand anti-racism law after Tripura student murder

Shillong, Dec 29 (PTI) Pro-Inner Line Permit (ILP) supporters in Meghalaya on Monday demanded the enactment of a national anti-racism law and fast-track justice following the brutal murder of a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, calling the incident part of a recurring pattern of racial violence against people from the North East.

In a statement, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) expressed deep condolences and anger over the death of Anjel Chakma, who succumbed to his injuries on December 26 following an assault in Dehradun.

CoMSO leader Roykupar Synrem said such crimes were not isolated and reflected systemic prejudice faced by people from the region in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi and Dehradun.

Referring to Chakma's reported last words - "We are not Chinese, we are Indians," he said, adding that the attack was a haunting indictment of deep-seated racial bias and social exclusion faced by North Eastern students and professionals outside the region.

Standing in solidarity with the people of Tripura and the wider North East, the supporters urged the Uttarakhand government and the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure a fast-track trial in the case.

While reports indicate that five suspects have been apprehended, they said the prime accused must be brought to justice without delay to prevent further emboldening of such crimes.

The activists further called on the Centre to direct all state governments to establish dedicated 24/7 'North East Helpline' and specialised police cells in major cities to ensure the safety of students and working professionals from the region.

Educational institutions and local administrations must also be held accountable for failing to provide a safe and inclusive environment, the statement said.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also condemned the attack.

Sangma, who is also the national president of the National People's Party (NPP), said such acts of racial violence strike at the very foundation of equality and unity, and stressed that people from the North East are as Indian as every other citizen of the country.

He said on X, "Racism must never be normalised and those responsible must be punished." PTI JOP MNB