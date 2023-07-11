Meghalaya providing shelter to 77 people from Manipur: Official

Shillong, Jul 11 (PTI) Meghalaya is now providing shelter to 77 people who fled from the ethnic strife-hit Manipur, an official said on Tuesday.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said that initially, about 365 people from Manipur had taken shelter in various parts of the city.

"Majority of them have left for Aizawl, Guwahati, Bangalore, New Delhi and some have returned to their home state and only 77 are still taking shelter here," she said.

The migrants have informed the authorities at the respective localities about their stay, the DC said.

The district administration has held meeting with these people residing in the state capital for their safety and security, the DC added. PTI JOP RG