Meghalaya PSC reforms panel recommends tighter safeguards in recruitment process

Shillong, Aug 26 (PTI) The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday reviewed the report of the state PSC reforms committee, which recommended stronger safeguards in recruitment, including strict confidentiality of question papers and installation of CCTV cameras during interviews to ensure greater transparency.

The report also proposed publication of candidate-to-vacancy ratios and release of answer keys, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The report recommended short, medium and long-term reforms to make the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) more efficient and accountable.

Short-term measures include formation of multiple interview boards, clear interview protocols, conflict-of-interest reviews, declaration of assets by the chairman and members, preparation of an annual calendar of activities, and public disclosure of interview marks and candidate scores.

It also proposed a grievance cell, maintaining unchanged roll numbers during recruitment and addressing corruption issues under the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014.

Medium and long-term steps suggested are shifting to computer-based tests, strengthening MPSC cells in Jowai and Tura towns, combining examinations with similar qualifications to avoid delays, and continuing the use of optional papers in major competitive exams.

The Cabinet backed recording of interviews alongside CCTV monitoring as an added safeguard.

The move comes in the wake of repeated controversies surrounding the MPSC.

The commission has been accused of nepotism and favoritism, with student groups alleging that relatives of officials were selected for posts.

Candidates have also complained about irregular shortlisting processes.

In one case, for 35 advertised vacancies, more than 600 candidates were called for the mains examination after errors in the prelims papers forced mark adjustments.

Civil society organisations have long flagged delays in recruitment, outdated procedures, and alleged political interference, which eroded public trust in the body.

The reforms committee was constituted to restore credibility and strengthen transparency in the commission's functioning, the CM said.