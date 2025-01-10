Meghalaya raises minimum wages

Sohra: The Meghalaya government on Friday raised the minimum wages of skilled and unskilled workers.

The decision was taken at a special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in Sohra.

The wages of highly-skilled workers were raised from Rs 586 to Rs 645 per day, skilled workers will now get Rs 605 instead of Rs 530, the wages of semi-skilled workers were revised to Rs 565 from Rs 474, while unskilled workers will get Rs 525 instead of Rs 419 per day.

Around 85,000 workers registered under the Meghalaya Buildings and Other Construction Workers Regulation and Employment Condition Rules, 2008 will get the benefit of it.

"The amendment will ensure higher benefits to the registered labourers in the state with regards to medical, education of children, welfare pension, disability pension and family pension," Sangma said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to regularise the services of 850 people who were appointed prior to 2007 on an ad hoc basis.

Approval was also given to the "CM ASSURE" scheme for small and marginal farmers. Under it, fixed-price procurement will be ensured to prevent distressed sales when market prices fall.

Procurement under this scheme will be done only during price drops and would be applicable to non-perishable commodities like broomsticks and areca nuts, which have a longer shelf life.

"The state government has budgeted a revolving fund of Rs 100 crore, while assistance of Rs 20 crore will be given by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs," the chief minister said.

The cabinet also approved The Meghalaya Factories (Amendment) Rules, 2025 to promote ease of doing business in the state.

The CM said under it women will be allowed to work night shifts, provided all necessary safety measures are in place, and the amendment will also do away with regular renewal of licences.

The cabinet also gave its nod for an additional leave of up to six months for government servants undergoing organ transplants.

It also approved an amendment to the Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006, which is in line with the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, wherein the normal borrowing ceiling of the state has been fixed at 3.5 per cent of GSDP for 2024-25.