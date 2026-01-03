Meghalaya records first full freight rake loading

Guwahati, Jan 3 (PTI) The first-ever full freight rake loading was done in Meghalaya with wagons carrying coal, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out last week at Mendipathar, the state's only railway head, with a full rake of 42 covered wagons loaded for Jalalgarh, the NFR said in a release.

The station had entered the railway freight network with its first unloading operation on February 4 last year. Since then, Mendipathar has handled 29 mini rakes and six full rakes, equivalent to 20.5 full rakes.

Railway officials said the commencement of full freight rake loading marks Mendipathar's readiness to handle large-scale freight movement.

Freight operations at the station are expected to facilitate the movement of goods and support economic activity in Meghalaya, the statement said.