Meghalaya renames Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan

Shillong, Dec 4 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has renamed Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan, officials said on Thursday.

The change comes in the wake of instructions from the home ministry on renaming Raj Bhavans across the country as Lok Bhavan and Raj Niwas as Lok Niwas.

In a notification issued here, Principal Secretary to the Governor, HC Chaudhary, said the change was made in pursuance of a Home Ministry memo dated November 25, 2025.

He said Raj Bhavan, Shillong, shall henceforth be referred to only as Lok Bhavan, Shillong. PTI JOP MNB