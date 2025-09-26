Meghalaya reviews implementation of 2014 peace accord with militant outfits: Deputy CM Tynsong

Shillong, Sep 26 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Friday convened a high-level meeting with former leaders of disbanded armed militant groups — Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC) and ANVC-B — to review the status of the tripartite peace accord signed in 2014 with the state and central governments.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, chief secretary, DGP and heads of various departments.

Speaking to reporters, Tynsong said, "We had a detailed discussion on the peace agreement signed in 2014. I must say around 50 to 60 per cent of the commitments have already been fulfilled." He acknowledged that while several provisions have been completed, some are under implementation, and a few are pending due to legal and constitutional constraints.

"There are certain issues that we cannot take a final decision on until the 125th Amendment to the Constitution is passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Those points were not discussed in detail today," Tynsong said.

The 125th Amendment to the Constitution aims to grant more financial, executive, and administrative powers to tribal autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Key areas reviewed included development works in Garo Hills, such as road construction, forest preservation, and projects under the Arts and Culture department, including the construction of libraries, auditoriums, and cultural centres.

On rehabilitation and resettlement of former militants, Tynsong said, "The surrender packages and benefits for ANVC and ANVC-B members have already been provided. That part of the agreement is more or less complete." To improve coordination and reduce logistical challenges faced by former ANVC leaders, the government has decided to appoint a dedicated nodal officer.

"They requested us to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with various departments, as it's difficult for them to travel from Garo Hills to Shillong frequently. We have decided that one officer will be appointed under the supervision of the development commissioner," Tynsong said.

"This nodal officer will be the key link between the ANVC groups, the state government, the district councils, and the departments involved," he added.

Tynsong described the meeting as "very constructive," and reiterated the state government's commitment to fully implementing the peace accord.

"We will closely monitor the remaining issues and ensure that the provisions of the peace accord are fully complied with," he assured. PTI JOP MNB