Meghalaya: Schools in several districts to remain closed on Tuesday for cyclone 'Remal'

Shillong, May 27 (PTI) The Meghalaya government announced that schools will remain closed on Tuesday in districts where heavy rain is expected due to cyclone 'Remal'.

The State Disaster Management Authority, in its advisory to the people of Meghalaya, said that extremely heavy rainfall and squally wind with 40-50 kmph of speed, gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely to occur at isolated places over East Jaintia, East Khasi, South West Khasi, West Jaintia, West Khasi hills districts in next 24 hours, and hence citizens are requested to be cautious.

"To avoid any untoward incidents, all schools under East Khasi Hills District shall remain closed on May 28," read the order of the deputy commissioner.

Similar orders were issued by DCs of West Khasi, West Jaintia, East Garo and South West Garo hills districts.

Earlier, the government held a meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, to discuss the preparedness in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was present at the meeting via video conference.

Tynsong said that the state government is "fully prepared" to tackle the cyclone 'Remal' and provide assistance to people of the state.

"In the meeting, we have directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to be vigilant and alert in assisting affected people in the wake of the cyclone," said Tynsong.

The deputy chief minister said people are advised to follow the directives of the state government and remain in-door.

In Shillong, moderate rainfall started in the morning and continued, which led to water logging in Lachumiare, Polo, Demseinong, Lawmali and Sawfurlong areas of the city. PTI JOP BDC