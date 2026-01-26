Meghalaya second fastest growing state in country with GSDP growth of 9.66 per cent: Governor

Shillong, Jan 26 (PTI) Meghalaya has emerged as the second fastest-growing state in the country after Tamil Nadu, recording a real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 9.66 per cent in 2025, and is on track to triple the size of its economy by 2032, Governor CH Vijayashankar said in his Republic Day address on Monday.

Extending greetings to the people on the 77th Republic Day, the governor paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and remembered Meghalaya's freedom fighters, U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah, and Pa Togan N Sangma.

"Meghalaya is the second fastest growing state in India after Tamil Nadu, recording an impressive 9.66 per cent real GSDP growth in financial year 2025, nearly double the rate from 2018," the governor said.

He said that by the time Meghalaya achieves 60 years of statehood, "we are firmly on course to realising the government's vision of tripling the size of our economy by 2032, reflecting our commitment to resilient and inclusive development." The governor said the overall law and order situation in the state remained peaceful during the past year, including during major festivals and national celebrations.

He also referred to the Assam-Meghalaya border situation, stating that timely government intervention in Lapangap village of West Jaintia Hills prevented escalation and allowed farmers to complete harvesting.

He added that the state continues to monitor the India-Bangladesh border in coordination with BSF and has activated Village Defence Parties in vulnerable areas.

Highlighting the economic progress, the governor said Meghalaya is the only state to maintain an average real GSDP growth of around 10 per cent for three consecutive years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's economy has doubled since 2018, and the government aims to expand it from USD 5 billion in 2022 to about USD 16 billion by 2032 under Mission 10, aligned with the Meghalaya Excellence Framework.

On governance reforms, he said citizen service delivery has improved significantly with 212 services notified under the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, of which over 150 are available online.

File processing time has been reduced from 26 days to 2.5 days through eFile and eProposal systems, while over 43,000 grievances have been addressed through CM Connect.

The state has also created a cadre of over 1,300 Village Data Volunteers to assist citizens in accessing schemes, especially senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities, he said.

On policing and justice delivery, the governor said Meghalaya has established an anti-terror squad and strengthened forensic infrastructure with a DNA unit and a cyber forensic science unit. Recruitment of 3,000 police personnel is in the final stage, he added.

The governor said infrastructure projects, including a new Secretariat in New Shillong, an additional secretariat building in Tura and integrated administrative complexes in Jowai and other subdivisions, are underway.

Over the last seven years, around 3,500 km of roads have been built under PMGSY, while projects worth Rs 2,200 crore have been sanctioned under state schemes in the last financial year.

On connectivity, he said land acquisition for expansion of the Umroi airport runway has been completed, and steps are underway to operationalise Baljek Airport in Tura, along with plans for heliports across districts.

Referring to tourism, the governor said the state recorded 16 lakh visitors in 2024 and aims to reach 20 lakh by 2028.

Under the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Homestay Mission 2025, financial assistance up to 70 per cent of the project cost will be provided for new homestays, fully funded by the state government.

He said Meghalaya has also pioneered the 'concert economy', hosting major music festivals that generated employment and boosted local businesses, while Shillong is emerging as an IT hub with initiatives like BHASHINI Hackathon, MeghDEE and DRISHTI-NE.

In agriculture, he said the sector's contribution to GSDP has doubled over five years, while over 1.96 lakh farmers received PM-KISAN benefits in August 2025.

Floriculture, mushroom cultivation and organic farming missions are being expanded, along with support to fish farmers and animal husbandry beneficiaries under CM-Elevate.

The governor said healthcare infrastructure has improved with national quality certifications for hospitals and health centres, addition of new facilities and the launch of Shillong Medical College in 2025.

Over 92 per cent of the population is covered under PMJAY-MHIS health insurance.

On education, he said investments have increased to Rs 3,654 crore, with Mission Education upgrading over 2,000 schools. Learning of Khasi and Garo languages has been made mandatory under the new State Curriculum Framework for foundational classes.

He also announced that Meghalaya will host the 39th National Games in 2027 and highlighted youth skilling initiatives under PRIME and YESS Meghalaya.

The governor urged citizens to support the government's cleanliness drive to make Meghalaya a garbage-free state and called for collective responsibility in building a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive society. PTI JOP RG