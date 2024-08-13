Meghalaya seeks registration of state people living abroad

Shillong, Aug 13 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Tuesday said it does not have data on professionals and students from the state working and living abroad and called for registration of such people to help them in case of emergencies.

Though it is not mandatory, professionals and students are encouraged to register with the government.

"All professionals/students who are planning to go abroad for work/studies, or working/studying abroad may furnish all details pertaining to their name, contact details, permanent address in Meghalaya, details of parent/guardians, address in the foreign country through online mode on meghalayaone.gov.in, in order to facilitate smooth and speedy evacuation/return during the time of emergency/crisis," an order issued by the home secretary yesterday said.

Home Secretary Cyril V Diengdoh said many professionals and students from the state are temporarily working/studying in various foreign countries in different fields.

"At present, the government does not have any data of such professionals or students who are living abroad, as there is no central database for reference," he said.

Citing the evacuation of students from violence-hit Bangladesh earlier this month, a senior official told PTI that the absence of a central database of such people had made it difficult for the state government to reach out to them when they needed help.

A similar situation arose during the evacuation of Meghalaya people from the war-torn Ukraine, he said.

The database will be useful in case of emergency situations and make their rescue and repatriation for a safe return easier, he said. PTI JOP NN