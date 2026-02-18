Meghalaya Speaker bans MLAs from recording selfie videos inside House

Shillong, Feb 18 (PTI) Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Wednesday banned recording of selfie videos inside the House and posting these on social media by MLAs, citing that such activities breach the parliamentary decorum.

The ruling came after opposition Voice of the People's Party chief Ardent Basaiawmoit on Tuesday uploaded a video clip showing him attending the Budget Session. Later, the legislator deleted the post.

"A member has taken a video of himself while participating in the proceedings inside the House. It was circulated on social media. This is a breach of parliamentary practices and decorum," the Speaker said.

He also said it was "not in keeping with the spirit of the rules to be observed by members provided by Rule 275 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business".

"I hereby inform the House that such an activity, a member taking video of himself while speaking inside the House and circulating it on social media, is prohibited. This is my ruling."