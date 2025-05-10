Meghalaya students evacuated from Northern India: CM

Shillong, May 10 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said students from the state studying in northern India were evacuated and brought to Delhi amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"In view of the prevailing situation between our nation and Pakistan, as of this morning, about 70 students from Meghalaya who are pursuing their studies in Punjab and Haryana have been accommodated in Meghalaya House, Delhi," the chief minister posted on X.

He said, "We are expecting some more students who are still on their way." A senior Home department official said the state government has issued an advisory to parents of children pursuing studies in states bordering Pakistan to evacuate them at the earliest.

"Several flights from these states have been cancelled, and it is in their best interest to evacuate from their respective institutions at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar convened a solidarity meeting with all faith and community leaders to express solidarity with the country's leadership, which is conducting Operation Sindoor.

"Various church leaders, leaders of Buddhist community and other religious groups attended the meeting and expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's top leadership," the home department official said. PTI JOP RG