Meghalaya teacher Ohiwot Laloo receives Bharat Scouts and Guides Silver Star Award

Jowai, Nov 29 (PTI) Ohiwot Laloo, a senior school teacher and an active youth influencer in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, has been conferred with the prestigious Silver Star Award of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) at a ceremony held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow recently, officials said on Saturday.

Laloo is the first BSG member from the district to receive the honour from the male (Scouts) section in recognition of "special, distinguished and continuous dedicated service rendered to the scout/guide movement".

Associated with the scouting movement since 1979, Laloo is widely respected as a teacher par excellencr, scoutmaster and first-aid professional certified by the Indian Red Cross Society and St John Ambulance India.

He currently holds key positions as district commissioner (Scouts) and state commissioner (Headquarters) in the BSG, besides serving as district secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, West Jaintia Hills.

Over the decades, Laloo has received several recognitions, including the Medal of Merit, Long Service Medallion and the District Teacher Award.

Officials said he has been instrumental in strengthening the scouting movement in the district, initiating notable programmes such as the Open Unit in Jowai town, the first Meghalaya Bharal Scouts and Guides Sports Meet and the annual winter camps for district scouts and guides.

His long-standing contributions at the national, state and district levels earned him the Silver Star Award, one of the highest honours of the organisation, they added.

Laloo was also instrumental in setting up schools in remote villages in the district. PTI JOP MNB