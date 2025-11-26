Meghalaya: Three held in connection with Lapangap violence that claimed life of Karbi man

Shillong, Nov 26 (PTI) Three youths have been arrested by Meghalaya Police in connection with the October 9 violence at Lapangap that resulted in the death of a Karbi man, officials said Wednesday.

They have been identified as Pyrchang Dkhar (25) of Lapangap, Everyshine Tyngkan (25) of Saba, and Deibormi Bhoi Lamare (27) of Barato-B in West Jaintia Hills.

Officials said the arrests were made based on a case registered at Nartiang police station, and further investigation is underway.

A Karbi man, identified as Orivel Timung (45) from Tapat village in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, was killed during a violent clash over a disputed paddy field with residents of Lapangap village on October 9. PTI JOP MNB