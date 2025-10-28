Meghalaya TMC vice-president Zenith Sangma quits party

Shillong, Oct 28 (PTI) Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice-president and former minister Zenith Sangma on Tuesday resigned from the party and its primary membership with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to the party leadership, Zenith said the decision came "after much thought and reflection," describing it as a difficult but necessary step to pursue a new path that aligns with his personal vision and the aspirations of the people he serves.

"This has not been an easy decision. My journey with the AITC has been filled with invaluable experiences, lessons, and memories. I will always remain grateful for the trust, support, and friendship I received from colleagues, workers, and well-wishers throughout my tenure with the party," the younger brother of senior TMC leader and Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma stated.

Sangma expressed gratitude to the All India Trinamool Congress and its Meghalaya unit for the opportunities given to him, adding that he wishes the party continued success in its mission to serve the people of the region and the nation.

"Every phase in life has its time and purpose. Today, I feel it is the right moment for me to move on and begin a new chapter — one that aligns more closely with my personal vision and the aspirations I hold for the people I serve," he said.

Zenith Sangma, a prominent leader from Garo Hills, had joined the TMC along with his brother Mukul Sangma in 2021 after breaking away from the Congress with several MLAs.

His exit comes at a time when the TMC in Meghalaya has been struggling to maintain its organisational strength ahead of next year's autonomous district council elections.

Political circles in the state are abuzz with speculation that Sangma may return to the Congress, the party where he began his political career and served as a minister in earlier governments.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet from either side.

There was also no immediate comment from the TMC on his resignation. PTI JOP MNB