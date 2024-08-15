Meghalaya to be 100 billion dollar economy by 2047: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Aug 15 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday announced a 'Viksit Meghalaya', to make the state's economy 100-billion-dollar by 2047.

Hoisting the tri-colour at the Polo Grounds here as part of the Independence celebration, the chief minister said, "It is an ambitious plan for transforming India into a developed country by the 100th anniversary of our independence in 2047".

"I aspire for 'Viksit Meghalaya' to be a 100-billion-dollar economy by 2047 when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our statehood," he said.

Stating that he drew inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' in formulating the vision for 'Vikshit Meghalaya'.

Earlier in 2022, during the state's 50th statehood celebration, the chief minister reminded that the state had launched the Meghalaya Industrial and Investment Policy targeting to attract Rs 10,000 crore investment by 2028 generating 5 lakh jobs and the state's GDP is projected to touch 16 billion dollars by 2032.

Urging everyone to contribute to the state's economy, the chief minister said his dream is to create a Meghalayan Decade (2022-2032).

"The Meghalaya of 2032 is not just the government's 10-year target. It is a vision for our collective future," he said, adding that the vision document is now in the public domain for citizens to offer their views and share their aspirations for Meghalaya in 2032.

Apart from targeting to put Meghalaya among the top 10 states of the country in 10 years' time, the document also provides 10 critical guarantees to every citizen of the state, he said.

"These guarantees include - road connectivity, water supply, power supply, housing, affordable healthcare, quality education, social security, internet and telecom services, doorstep service delivery, and community infrastructure like playfields and community halls in even the remotest parts of the state," he said.

The CM said that some of the guarantees are already a 'reality' as the government has provided tap water connections to 5.2 lakh households, an 80 per cent coverage in 5 years.

On road connectivity, the chief minister said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore worth of new road projects based on the good performance that the state has built over 2,500 km of roads in the last five years improving connectivity to 7,000 villages many of which are in deep valleys and hilltops.

He also said that Meghalaya's healthcare sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the last few years.

"We have seen a 47 per cent drop in maternal death and a 30 per cent drop in infant mortality. This record drop is attributable to the Chief Minister's Safe Motherhood Scheme," he said, adding that the government has constructed more than 30 new sub-centres this year alone, with another 100 scheduled for completion and this will increase the total number of sub-centres from 460 to 610.

On improving the lives of women in rural Meghalaya, the chief minister said the government is implementing a scheme to improve the income of 1 lakh women and create 'Lakhpati Didis, Lakhpati Kongs, and Lakhpati Abis'.

Stating that about 6.5 lakh households across Meghalaya are benefitting from the MNREGA, Conrad said the state has a vibrant self-help group movement comprising more than 45,000 women's groups.

He also said that the state government has proposed Rs 2,000 crore to come up with more 5-star hotels and premium resorts in Shillong, Sohra and Tura under a PPP mode.

Boasting on the homestay scheme of the government, the chief minister said over 600 homestays have been sanctioned in the last two years and another 2,000 are targeted under India's most attractive homestay scheme offering a subsidy of up to 70 per cent of the project cost.

To deal with aggravated deforestation, the chief minister said several afforestation and landscape rejuvenation programmes are being implemented.

"Communities and individuals are paid by the government to protect the forests under the Green Meghalaya programme. In just two years we have conserved more than 56,000 hectares of forests. We envision conserving another 1 lakh hectares in the next 5 years," he said.

He said the state government has applied the newly promulgated Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in the state.

He, however, said the Autonomous District Council Courts will continue to function under the provision of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. PTI JOP RG