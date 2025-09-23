Meghalaya to study transport models of other states, says Deputy CM amid tourist cab row

Shillong, Sept 23 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Tuesday said the government will examine transport policies of Sikkim, Karnataka and Maharashtra before finalising its approach to deal with the row over vehicles from other states ferrying tourists into Meghalaya.

He said officers of the Transport Department, in coordination with Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang, have been tasked with consulting their counterparts in the neighbouring states as well.

Dhar, who holds the Transport portfolio, said the issue requires careful consideration before any final decision is taken.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting with the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA), he said discussions had been positive, with agreement on the need for dialogue.

The minister appealed to them to refrain from resorting to agitation while talks are in progress.

"This matter requires time and patience. The government and stakeholders are moving forward together," he said.

The AKMTTA had started an agitation demanding a ban on Assam-registered vehicles ferrying tourists in Meghalaya.

The agitation, however, was suspended following the government's assurance of examining the matter.

Last week, a tussle broke out between taxi drivers from Assam and Meghalaya at Jorabat, the main entry point to the hill state, disrupting the movement of tourists headed to Shillong and other destinations.

Tourism is a key economic driver for Meghalaya, contributing significantly to local incomes, especially for taxi operators, homestay owners and guides.

Local taxi associations argue that allowing outside vehicles unrestricted access to tourist routes could undermine livelihoods.