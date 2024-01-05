Meghalaya tourist taxis call off stir after remaining off roads

Shillong, Jan 5 (PTI) Members of various tourist taxi associations in Meghalaya on Friday took part in a strike in protest against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

However, they later called off the protest and will resume normal services from Saturday morning.

On Friday, members of the Khasi Hills Tourist Taxi Association positioned themselves at several junctions along the interstate highways and stopped tourist taxis that did not take part in the protest.

Association general secretary Bhaskar Deb said the protest was in line with the Greater Guwahati Tourist Taxi Association.

Deb said the strike is not against tourists, but is aimed at protecting fellow drivers from the proposed law.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who run away without informing authorities after being involved in serious road accidents due to negligent driving face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. The punishment in such cases was two years in the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The government intends to come up with a law that targets drivers. We are concerned as it is our livelihood," he said.

However, All Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Drivers' Association president Ricaldinus Dohling later announced that the strike has been called off and normal services between Shillong and Guwahati will resume from 5 am on Saturday.

The strike has been called off in Assam, hence seamless transportation of passengers between Assam and Meghalaya will resume from Saturday morning, he added. PTI JOP MNB ACD