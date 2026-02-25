Meghalaya: VPP chief seeks 7 pc increase in reservation for Khasi community

Shillong, Feb 25 (PTI) Opposition VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit on Wednesday called for a 7 per cent increase in the reservation quota for the Khasi community while retaining 40 per cent for the Garos, prompting Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to caution against proposed changes that could invite judicial scrutiny.

Raising the issue in a short-duration discussion on the reservation policy in the assembly, Basaiawmoit claimed many were surprised by the expert committee's recommendation to retain the 1972 policy without substantial revision, and argued that the high court had questioned only the absence of a roster system rather than the policy itself.

Referring to Clause 4 of Article 16 of the Constitution, the Voice of the People's Party (VPP) leader said the original framework aimed at addressing inadequate representation of Khasi and Garo communities while maintaining administrative efficiency.

He said earlier leaders had avoided rigid mechanisms to retain flexibility, but court observations had made the introduction of a roster system necessary.

Highlighting demographic realities, Basaiawmoit said the Khasi population became nearly double that of the Garos and argued that raising the Khasi quota to 47 per cent would remain within the 50 per cent ceiling often debated in reservation matters.

The VPP leader said his proposal would not dilute the 40 per cent share allotted to the Garo community.

Basaiawmoit, who staged a 10-day hunger strike in 2023 demanding a review of the policy, also expressed concern over possible legal challenges to past recruitments if implementation issues were not addressed.

The expert committee report, tabled in the Meghalaya assembly, recommended retaining the existing structure while introducing a roster system, stronger monitoring mechanisms and periodic review of socio-economic indicators.

It also stressed that population alone should not be the sole basis for determining reservation percentages.

Replying to the discussion, the chief minister said the question of whether reservations were proportionate to backwardness was "very broad" and complex, noting that the state's socio-political landscape was often viewed through the prism of Garo and non-Garo regions.

He said consultations with stakeholders indicated that many organisations did not favour structural changes and supported better implementation of the current system, warning that major alterations could attract judicial review.

The government, he added, had examined every aspect of the policy and believed that efforts should focus on addressing socio-economic backwardness through effective execution.

Sangma said lawmakers must balance the aspirations of different communities with constitutional mandates and urged unity while addressing sensitive issues.

Stressing that unemployment remained a major concern, he said the state needed to look beyond government jobs and promote entrepreneurship and private sector growth.

He claimed that more than 3.8 lakh jobs had been created in the economy over the past eight years. PTI JOP BDC