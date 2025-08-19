Meghalaya warns commuters, restricts traffic on Shillong-Dawki stretch amidst landslide risk

Shillong, Aug 19 (PTI) Authorities in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Tuesday issued road closure notices for the Laitlyngkot-Lyngkyrdem stretch of the Shillong-Dawki highway, a move expected to disrupt tourists intending to visit Mawlynnong, Asia's cleanest village, and Dawki, besides Shnongpdeng and Darrang, officials said.

In a partial modification to the previous advisory issued in July, the authorities under Pynursla subdivision said the stretch will remain closed daily from noon to 4 pm and from 9 pm to 4 am.

"The restrictions will be in place from August 20 to August 31, after which the timings may be relaxed following a review," it added.

Commuters have been strongly advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling through the section and to avoid non-essential journeys during heavy rainfall or at night.

Earlier this month, five people were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge near Rngain on the same highway, highlighting safety concerns on the under-construction stretch.

The state government has since directed the NHIDCL to install proper warning signage and the PWD to identify accident-prone locations.

The Shillong-Dawki road, under widening and repair by NHIDCL, is considered a lifeline for tourism in the state but has been plagued by delays and recurring landslides, causing frequent traffic disruptions during the monsoon. PTI JOP MNB