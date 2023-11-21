Meghalaya's first deputy CM Standling D Khongwir dies at 90

Shillong, Nov 21 (PTI) Meghalaya's first deputy CM Standling D Khongwir died at a hospital in Shillong on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, officials said.

Advertisment

He was 90 and survived by three daughters and several grandchildren.

Khongwir was a five-time legislator of Mawlai constituency in East Khasi Hills district till 1998. He was elected in the first assembly elections held in the state in 1972 as an Independent.

He was a staunch regionalist, and was in many regional parties in the state, including the All Party Hill Leaders Conference.

Advertisment

He was undergoing treatment at the state-run NEIGRIHMS where he passed away, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met his family and consoled them.

"We all know him as a very senior person who has contributed immensely to the state. He has been known to be loved by the masses, and this is reflected in the kind of support he continues to get from the people," Sangma said after visiting the family.

Advertisment

The CM was accompanied by his cabinet colleague Ampareen Lyngdoh, and other senior party leaders.

"I had the opportunity to work and meet with him as a 'Rangbah Shnong' (village headman). I learned a lot through our interactions," Sangma said, adding that he met Khongwir just before the last assembly elections in February.

"I pray so that his soul rests in peace and that the Almighty blesses the bereaved family and that they could bear the loss they had," he said.

Assembly speaker Thomas A Sangma also condoled the death of Khongwir. PTI JOP SOM