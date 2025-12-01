Meghalaya's 'Khasi Mandarin' draws exporters' praise at 1st Northeast India Organic Week

Shillong, Dec 1 (PTI) 'Khasi Mandarin', hailed by exporters as an "exceptional produce of Meghalaya," took centre stage as the 1st Northeast India Organic Week and the 4th IFOAM World Organic Youth Summit ended here on Monday with renewed focus on boosting the state's organic export potential.

In his address, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said advancing the organic mission requires "unwavering and coordinated efforts from all stakeholders." He said, "Our agenda has always been to uplift the farmers of our state and the region. I urge all stakeholders not to treat this as the end of an event, but as the beginning of a longer journey. For us, farmers continue to be at the centre of policy-making and every programme is target-based and time-bound." Khasi Mandarin is a type of orange grown in the state which is known for its bright colour, sweet and aromatic juice, and easy-to-peel skin.

Emphasising the deep cultural roots of organic farming in Meghalaya, he said, "The word 'organic' is more than just a buzzword for us. It is connected to our farmers, our forefathers, and the way our people have farmed for centuries." He added that while the world moved toward new technologies, Meghalaya's traditional practices remained intact.

"The Northeast as a whole holds immense knowledge that can now be shared with the world," Sangma said, announcing a renewed commitment to expanding organic cultivation.

"We are launching an ambitious but achievable target for expanding organic cultivation across agricultural land in the state. This is a humble beginning, but it will significantly support farmers and create a wider impact on society," he said.

Addressing challenges in the region, he added, "We all know logistics is an issue, but solving it remains a priority. Strengthening these systems is essential to ensuring that our farmers reach both national and global markets." APEDA general manager Vinita Sudhanshu said the Northeast is emerging as a major contributor to India's organic sector.

She said, "This is the first programme of its kind in the Northeast region, and we are delighted to witness strong participation from farmers, FPOs and stakeholders." She added that Meghalaya has set "an inspiring example of community-driven development" and highlighted APEDA's ongoing work on citrus sea protocols, cold-chain strengthening and support for exporter-buyer interactions.

She said two FPOs from the region will be supported for exposure visits to the upcoming Gulfood event.

International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) Asia executive director Jennifer Chang praised Meghalaya as a potential global model for holistic organic development.

She lauded farmers for working "in harmony with nature, where crops grow without artificial interference," and urged the state to champion the UN International Year of the Woman Farmer.

"If you teach a woman, you are raising a nation," she said.

Agriculture Secretary Isawanda Laloo said Meghalaya remains "naturally organic by heritage, geography and practice," and noted that more than 50 metric tonnes of premium produce, including Khasi Mandarin, pineapples and ginger, have already been exported to Gulf nations through the state's partnership with APEDA.

During the experience-sharing session, Ibalahun Thangkhiew, CEO of Jirang Organic Agro Farmers Producers Company Ltd, said her organisation, formed in 2017 with 433 farmers across 15 villages, sent its first consignment of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai in 2022 in collaboration with APEDA and the Horticulture Department.