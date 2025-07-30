Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh joins NPP

Shillong: Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) on Tuesday.

Lyngdoh, who represents the Mylliem constituency, submitted a letter of merger to Speaker Thomas A Sangma.

He was accompanied by senior NPP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

"Lyngdoh has formally joined the NPP today," Dhar said.

The Congress had won five seats in the 2023 assembly elections.

One of them, Saleng A Sangma, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tura seat, while three others joined the NPP last year.

MLAs Celestine Lyngdoh (Umsning), Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin), and Charles Marngar (Mawhati) joined the NPP on August 19, 2024.

Their defection was subsequently recognised by the speaker under the provisions of the anti-defection law, as they constituted two-thirds of the party's strength in the House.

With Lyngdoh joining the NPP, the Congress does not have any representation in the 60-member assembly.

Following the merger, the NPP's strength in the assembly increased to 32, further solidifying its position at the helm of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.