Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh joins ruling NPP

Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) on Wednesday.

Lyngdoh, who served as the opposition chief whip, represents the Mylliem constituency.

He submitted a letter of merger to Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma in the presence of senior NPP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

"After examining his letter, I have found it to be in order. Hence, from now onwards, he will be recognised as an MLA of the NPP in the House," the speaker said.

"Lyngdoh has formally joined the NPP today," an elated Dhar added.

The Congress had won five seats in the 2023 assembly elections. One of them, Saleng A Sangma, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tura seat in 2024, while three others joined the NPP.

Celestine Lyngdoh (Umsning), Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin), and Charles Marngar (Mawhati) joined the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-led party on August 19, 2024.

Their defections were recognised by the speaker under the anti-defection law, as they formed two-thirds of the Congress legislature party.

With Lyngdoh changing sides, the Congress is now left with no representation in the 60-member assembly.

The NPP's tally has risen to 32 MLAs, further strengthening its position at the helm of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), which includes the UDP and HSPDP.

The ruling coalition is backed by the BJP. PTI JOP SOM