Meghalaya's motocross racer assaulted by inebriated tourist

Shillong, Jun 9 (PTI) An inebriated tourist from Uttar Pradesh has allegedly assaulted well-known motocross racer Eugene Niangti at a fun park in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Monday.

Niangti suffered minor injuries but did not lodge any police complaint.

"A man hailing from UP, who visited the park along with his group, assaulted me on Saturday. He was under the influence of alcohol," Niangti told PTI.

The tourist allegedly ransacked parts of the park's 'haunted house' and when confronted, he abused and assaulted him, Niangti said.

The group was eventually asked to leave the park premises, and they complied.

Asked why he did not file a complaint, the racer said he did not want to press charges since the man was a tourist.

District SP VS Rathore said the police are investigating the matter. PTI JOP NN