Meghalaya's picturesque highway claims 25 lives in 100 days

Shillong, Apr 16 (PTI) A 60-km stretch of a highway that connects Guwahati to Shillong has claimed the lives of 25 people in the last 100 days, according to official data.

Most of these accidents on the scenic Umiam-Jorabat Expressway have happened due to speeding, with about 50 per cent of the victims from outside the state, VS Rathore, the SP of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, said on Wednesday.

Besides speeding, drunk driving is also a cause for a number of accidents on the four-lane highway, he said.

Police are in constant touch with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and have requested it to install speed limit boards along the highway, he added.

Rathore said the police were also planning to install barricades on stretches where drivers tend to speed.

He said the police are conducting regular checks to curb speeding and reckless driving.

Truckers using the highway are also being alerted to follow lane driving, and strict measures are being taken to regulate safe parking of trucks, the SP said. PTI JOP SOM