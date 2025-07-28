Meghalaya's Tura to get new weather office

Tura, July 28 (PTI) The IMD will soon set up a weather station in Tura, fulfilling the demand for a dedicated forecast in Meghalaya's Garo Hills region, an official said on Monday.

It will be located in Dakopgre, opposite the PA Sangma Stadium, he said.

"The initiative is expected to significantly enhance weather forecasting, early warning systems, and climate monitoring in the western region of the state," the official said.

He said a joint site visit was recently conducted by officers of IMD-Shillong, CPWD-Tura, and the Revenue Office of the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills.

While the site is strategically located, much groundwork remains to be done, especially in terms of civil and electrical infrastructure, to make the facility operational in a timely manner, he said.

Once operational, it is expected to bridge critical gaps in weather data and forecasting across the region, providing timely alerts that are crucial for agriculture, disaster management, and public safety, he added. PTI JOP SOM