Meghalaya's two Lok Sabha seats record voter turnout of 33.12 pc till 11 am

Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) The two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 33.12 per cent till 11 am on Friday, officials said.

Polling began at 7 am in the Shillong and Tura seats where 10 candidates are in the fray, they said.

Shillong recorded 32.7 per cent turnout, while Tura recorded 33.82 per cent polling in the first four hours, they added.

Voting was being held at 3,512 polling stations in the state, with 22.7 lakh people eligible to exercise their franchise. PTI JOP SOM