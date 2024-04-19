Meghalaya's two Lok Sabha seats register voter turnout of 62 pc till 3pm

Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) The two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 61.94 per cent till 3pm on Friday, chief electoral officer BDR Tiwari said.

While the turnout for Shillong parliamentary constituency was 61.18 per cent, Tura recorded 63.23 voter per cent, he said.

Polling was being held at 3,512 polling stations in the state in which 10 candidates are in the fray - six for the Shillong parliamentary seat and four for the Tura Lok Sabha seat.

An estimated 22.67 lakh voters are likely to exercise their franchise to seal the fate of the candidates.

The NPP, which has been leading the ruling alliance for the last six years, is being backed by the BJP in both seats.

The NPP is seeking to retain the Tura seat represented by Agatha K Sangma while the Opposition Congress' candidate and three-time sitting MP Vincent H Pala is seeking re-election for the fourth time.

The opposition TMC is set to give the NPP a run for its money in Tura while the Opposition Voice of the People's Party is seeking to unseat Pala in Shillong. PTI JOP MNB