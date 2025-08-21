Meghwal compliments Vaishnaw for sanctioning Delhi-Bikaner Vande Bharat

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal has complimented Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving a new Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Meghwal, who is also a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, also expressed gratitude for sanctioning the doubling of the 11.08-km railway line between Bikaner junction and Lalgarh which, according to him, will solve the level crossings problem within the city.

"You have given a Vande Bharat train for Bikaner which is an important achievement. It will benefit passengers as it will take less travel time," Meghwal told Vaishnaw in a video posted by the Railway Minister on his social media handle on Thursday.

Vaishnaw also posted a message in which he said that approval has been granted to the 11.08-km Bikaner-Lalgarh doubling of rail track and starting of the Delhi-Bikaner Vande Bharat soon.

Railway officials said that the sanctioning of Vande Bharat has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the people of Rajasthan as it will reduce the travel time of over 450-km journey by at least one-and-a-half hours.

"At present, about half a dozen trains are arriving from different stations and serving passengers travelling between Bikaner and Delhi as well. These include trains like Intercity Express and Bikaner Superfast Express which run exclusively between the two cities," a railway official said.

"The fastest among them is the Bikaner Duronto Express which takes 7 hours and 20 minutes. The new Vande Bharat can reduce the total travel time to less than 6 hours," he added.