Law Minister calls 130th Amendment Bill ‘progressive’, questions if Opposition backs corruption

Indore: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday described the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as a "progressive legislation " and wondered whether the opposition was siding with corruption by criticising the bill.

Defending the bill, Meghwal said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal didn't resign as Delhi chief minister when he had been incarcerated.

"In my view, this is an excellent and progressive law. The Opposition should support it, but they are opposing. Is the opposition in favour of corruption?" the minister asked while speaking to reporters.

When asked about concerns regarding the possible misuse of the legislation, the minister claimed that the Opposition does not read the details of the legislation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha that seek to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition.

The three Bills are: the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Meghwal said India's honour increased due to the valour of the armed forces during 'Operation Sindoor', which, he said, was discussed at length in Parliament's monsoon session.

He participated in a tree plantation drive under the campaign "One Tree in Mother's Name for My Indore" in the country's cleanest city.

After planting a Sindoor sapling, the minister said that the trees are like ornaments of Mother Earth, and to keep them green, we must resolve to plant one tree in the name of our mother.

Madhya Pradesh senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also attended.