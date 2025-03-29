Meghwal discusses importance of robust legal framework to address challenges posed by AI

Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday discussed the importance of a robust legal framework to address the ethical, regulatory and governance challenges presented by artificial intelligence technologies.

"We have entered the age of Industry 4.0 and we cannot go back from this stage. The need of the hour is to evolve with modern tools but with the human consciousness," said the law minister.

Citing the example of noted educator Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the minister emphasised maintaining the chord of liberty, fraternity and equality in the present era.

Meghwal was addressing the fourth memorial lecture in memory of the late Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi, the former Chief Justice of India here, which was organised by the Competent Foundation.

The theme of the event was 'Tackling the Challenges Created by Artificial Intelligence through the Existing Legal Framework,' said a statement here.

Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Arun Palli, in his address, focused on the judicial perspective, highlighting the existing legal tools available to tackle the challenges posed by AI as well as the potential gaps that need to be addressed.

He underscored the importance of adapting the legal system to accommodate the rapid growth of AI technologies while ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in their use.

Legal author Shruti Bedi emphasised that AI could help address India's backlog of over 4.5 crore pending cases.

Drawing inspiration from countries like China and Estonia, she highlighted how AI could streamline judicial processes, improving efficiency in case management, legal research and overall court proceedings.

The event highlighted discussions among attendees with many expressing concern over the ethical dilemmas presented by AI and the need for clearer regulations, it said.

Earlier, while welcoming the delegates, Sanjay Tandon, president of Competent Foundation, emphasised the 3S -- 'Samay' (Time), 'Sehat' (Health) and 'Sambandh' (Relations) -- the philosophy of Justice Punchhi.

He said, "We are deeply honoured to continue the legacy of late Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi through this timely discussion. We are sure that this event will provide a much-needed opportunity to explore how the legal system can evolve to effectively address the challenges of AI while ensuring justice and equity."