Meghwal for maintaining environment-friendly lifestyle

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday underscored the need to maintain an environment-friendly lifestyle and said caring for nature should become an integral part of day-to-day activities.

Meghwal led officials of the Department of Justice in a plantation drive here.

The initiative was part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. After planting a sapling in the precincts of the department's Jaisalmer House office, the minister said there is a need for an environment-friendly attitude as maintaining a green surrounding is essential for the mankind.

To mark the World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. PTI NAB RC