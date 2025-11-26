Meghwal lauds Constitution for defining separation of powers of three wings

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday lauded the Constitution for clearly defining the separation of powers among the three wings of governance and outlining their areas of responsibility.

He said the Constitution similarly defines the roles and responsibilities of the Centre, state governments and autonomous institutions.

This democratic model, which sets out the division of policies and their effective implementation, is an inspiration for democracies across the world.

Meghwal said a coordinated effort by the Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislature can help make India a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court here, he said today is a moment to thank the framers of the Constitution.

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950, when India became a Republic. Some of the provisions of the Constitution came into force on November 26, 1949 itself.

President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant were part of the event organised by the top court. PTI NAB RHL