Meghwal lauds role of NSE's Chauhan in conceiving Mudra scheme

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday lauded the role played by National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan in conceiving the Mudra loan scheme.

Meghwal said when he was a minister of state in the Finance Ministry under late Arun Jaitley, he came in touch with Chauhan who made valuable suggestions when the Mudra loan scheme was being conceived.

He said Chauhan made suggestions for several other schemes when he used to accompany FICCI members.

The minister was speaking at the launch of the Hindi edition of "Sthitapragya", a book on the life of Ashish kumar Chauhan here.

Meghwal said Chauhan was born in a small Gujarat town and rose to achieve professional heights. PTI NAB VN VN