Meghwal launches portal for notaries

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday launched a new portal that provides an interface between the notaries and the government for various services, including submission of applications for their appointment and issuance and renewal of certificates of practice.

With the launch of the notary portal, the central notaries will not be required to submit applications in physical mode, an official statement said here.

Addressing the officers, Meghwal described the launch of the portal as an important step towards providing a paperless, faceless and efficient system.

He said the platform is user-friendly and will help the notaries and the public when all the intended features are activated.

Law Secretary Rajiv Mani said the initiative will not only make the system of selection and appointment of notaries faster, more efficient and transparent but will also help in creating a digital storage facility of all notary-related records.