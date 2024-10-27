Meghwal, president of Brazil top court discuss boosting ties in legal administration

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and President of the Supreme Court of Brazil Justice Luiz Roberto Barroso on Sunday discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of legal administration.

Justice Barroso, accompanied by secretary general Aline Osorio, also engaged in discussions on the legal frameworks of both the countries.

In a post on X, the law ministry said the dialogue focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in legal administration.

Law Secretary Rajiv Mani and Secretary, Department of Justice R K Goyal were also present.

During the meeting, the Brazilian delegation commended India's progressive efforts in combating global warming and advancing legal reforms, the ministry said. PTI NAB KVK KVK