Meghwal says communication important; cites mistakes in draft of women's reservation bill

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday stressed the need to have strong communication skills, especially in his ministry as he cited mistakes in the draft women's reservation bill which resulted in officials sitting past midnight to rectify the flaws.

He said communication skills have a major role in the legislative department which helps ministries draft bills, ordinances and key policy documents.

Small mistakes in the application of commas and full stops can create problems, he said.

"We saw this in Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's reservation bill). There were so many mistakes. We had to make officials sit late in the night... perhaps till 2 am... this is not what was said, how did you reach such a conclusion (such issues were pointed out)... you have to understand and learn the communication part more," he told a gathering of legislative department officials.

He was addressing officials after a motivational speech delivered by an expert.

Responding to certain suggestions, Meghwal defended the installation of attendance punching machines in all central ministries and departments, asserting that some people did not come to the office on time.

He said sometime back when the treasury benches in the Rajya Sabha had a thin attendance on a particular day, the BJP whip had suggested an attendance register for MPs to ensure their presence.

The minister also said that tension leads to stress in the workplace and results in poor productivity. Tension and sorrow need to be shared to ensure a happy life, he said. PTI NAB RHL