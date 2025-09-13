Meghwal says Modi govt amended Waqf law on VHP’s suggestion, seeks its views on ‘marital rape’

Indore, Sep 13 (PTI) The “strong” government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi amended the Waqf Act on the suggestion of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) despite winning only 240 seats in last year’s Lok Sabha polls, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting of the VHP’s legal cell here, he sought its suggestions concerning the ongoing debate over “marital rape”.

The Union minister also stressed the need to find out the reasons behind the fears that were spread claiming that the Constitution would be changed and the reservation system scrapped.

Meghwal said the BJP won only 240 out of 543 seats in the last general elections, but PM Modi’s “strong" government enacted changes in the Waqf law on VHP’s suggestions.

“We have respected your sentiments in the past and will certainly continue to do so in future,” he told VHP workers.

The Union minister also urged the VHP’s legal cell to deliberate on the ongoing debate over granting legal recognition to “marital rape” and give suggestions to the government in the interest of society.

He said the government needs to present its arguments in cases pending before the court in this matter. Many petitions have been filed in court demanding criminalisation of marital rape.

Meghwal said there is a need to unearth the reasons behind the “unfounded” fears about changing the Constitution and abolishing the quota.

During the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had raised the slogan “Abki Baar, 400 Paar”, which rival parties, especially the Congress, cited to allege that the party wanted a brute majority to alter the Constitution and end the reservation system. The BJP had repeatedly denied the charge.

“Why did such a wrong perception emerge that the Constitution would be changed and the reservation abolished,” he said.

The minister also underscored that the reasons behind these perceptions must be studied, and if shortcomings are found, they should be addressed.

“I think we need to promote social harmony. Otherwise, why would such a wrong perception arise? They should not be created, and they have harmed us too,” he said.

After attending the VHP meeting, Meghwal travelled to Mhow, about 25 km from Indore, and paid floral tributes at the memorial built at the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the iconic social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution. PTI HWP LAL NR