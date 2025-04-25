'I used to study for 9-10 hours, my dream is to become a doctor: UP board topper Mehak Jaiswal

Prayagraj: Mehak Jaiswal, who secured the first position in the Uttar Pradesh Board Intermediate Examination 2025, said on Friday that she achieved this success without taking any coaching classes.

A student of the Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Bhulai Ka Pura, Prayagraj, Jaiswal told reporters, "I studied entirely at home and did not take any offline or online coaching classes. I only focused on what was taught in school."

Sharing her study routine, she said, "I used to study for nine to 10 hours every day. My dream is to become a doctor. I give credit for my success to my elder sister, other family members and teachers. I had not expected to get the first rank in the state, but hoped to score above 95 per cent."

"I had thought my name would appear among the top students in Uttar Pradesh, but not expect to secure the first position," she added.

According to the results announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, a total of 30 students secured places in the top-10 list in the Intermediate examination. Jaiswal came first in the state with a score of 97.2 per cent.