Mehbooba alleges rampant illegal mining in J-K, urges CM to intervene

Jammu, April 21 (PTI) People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged rampant illegal mining in Jammu and Kashmir and urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take immediate action.

She accused certain politicians and leaders of shielding their relatives allegedly involved in illegal mining operations and collecting "protection money".

“I urge the chief minister to look into this issue because it is tarnishing the government’s image. Since legal mining has not been halted, illegal mining has flourished in broad daylight. Tons of material is being extracted, and people from your party and others are collecting money from it,” Mufti told reporters.

She asserted that those who have followed due process and obtained legal tenders should be allowed to operate. “There is a mining mafia operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Legal miners who followed proper procedure are being blocked, while illegal mining is flourishing,” she alleged.

Mufti said that “the government could earn royalty by allowing legal contractors to operate. But instead, the administration is cracking down on them while giving a free pass to illegal mining.” Holding the government responsible for the situation, she said, “I don’t want to name the politicians and leaders who are shielding their relatives allegedly involved in illegal mining operations. They are collecting protection money and openly blackmailing others—demanding money in exchange for allowing mining activities.” She said the PDP had introduced a bill in the Assembly for the regularisation of mining, but it was never discussed.

On the issue of daily wagers, the PDP chief said her party had earlier introduced a bill in the Assembly for their regularisation.

“However, disruptions in the Assembly stalled the process. These workers have been serving for over 20 years but still live in utter poverty. I urge the government to regularise them without delay,” she said.

The PDP chief said that the government had failed to deliver on its promise of 200 units of free electricity to poor families and ignored a resolution brought by her party in assembly seeking a one-time amnesty on power arrears. “Even our resolution was not taken up for discussion,” she said. PTI AB RT