Mehbooba calls for discussion on PSA detentions, blow to tourism in coming J-K Session

Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the forthcoming assembly must hold discussions on the alleged abuse of the Public safety Act, and blow to tourism and the Union Territory's horticulture industry.

She also sought to know why a key highway blocked since early days of the month had not been restored yet.

"The assembly should discuss the losses to the horticulture sector due to the closure of the highway. Omar Abdullah called Nitin Gadkari 20 days after the highway was closed. Why could the call not be made earlier?" Mufti asked.

"Who is responsible for the losses of the farmers? Will there be a package to compensate them? Will the kisan loans be waived? These things should be discussed in the assembly," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters here.

She said tourism has been on decline since the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam and there is despair among the people whose income depends on tourism.

Mufti said while it is not in the purview of the Omar Abdullah government to repeal the Public Safety Act, a threadbare discussion can be held in the assembly in the forthcoming session.

"If an MLA (Mehraj Malik) can be booked under the PSA for using unparliamentary language, you can imagine the charges against ordinary people," she said.

Mufti said the Omar Abdullah government should provide legal assistance to poor detainees hailing who are not in a position to challenge their detention.

"Omar Sahib had offered legal help to Mehraj Malik to contest the PSA detention. Mehraj Malik does not need the help but Omar Abdullah should extend this help to the poor detainees from Jammu and Kashmir," she added.

The opposition leader also said the chief minister should raise voice for jailed separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik.

"I am not saying he should contest Yasin Malik's case. But the man has renounced violence on the assurances given by leaders and officials right from 1994. He has met prime ministers, went to Pakistan and met Hafiz Saeed on the direction of IB (Intelligence Bureau).

"It is not about Yasin Malik. It is about the word given by government and officials. If we do not respect that word, it is not good for Jammu and Kashmir, not good for the country and not good internationally," she added.

Mufti said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former RAW chief A S Dulat must speak up about the claims made by Malik in his 85-page affidavit before the Delhi High Court.

"Fortunately, two people are still alive who knew about Malik (his claims). Ajit Doval and Dulat have a moral responsibility to speak up. You talked a militant leader into abjuring violence and adopting the Gandhian way. Now, you are using all his past against him again. It is not right," she said. PTI MIJ VN VN