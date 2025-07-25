Mehbooba demands probe into killing of suspected drug peddler in Jammu

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday demanded a time-bound probe into the death of an alleged drug peddler in cross-firing with police in Jammu city.

"Mohammad Parvez a tribal youth was killed by the police at Surat Chak, Police Station in Satwari yesterday. He's now been labelled as a drug dealer but even that may be the case we still live in a democratic country where justice is served through rule of law as opposed to khap panchayats or kangaroo courts," the former chief minister said in a post on X.

She demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.

"Sincerely hope the DG takes cognisance of this shocking incident by ordering a time bound impartial probe. We must not descend or condone a culture of extra judicial encounters because that's precisely what alienates people," she added.

A suspected drug peddler was killed and another detained during a cross-firing with police in Jammu city on Thursday.

Irate over the killing of the alleged drug peddler, the family members assembled at GMC Hospital in Jammu and held protests demanding probe into the incident.

A police spokesman said a police team was chasing suspected drug peddlers, when it was fired upon.

One alleged drug peddler was killed in the cross-firing, a senior police officer had said, adding that another was detained.