Mehbooba likely to skip INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi

Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said Saturday she is likely to skip the opposition INDIA bloc meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day due to personal reasons.

"I may not go as my mom has undergone an eye surgery," she told PTI.

Top leaders of the opposition grouping will be meeting in the national capital in the afternoon to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha election and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.

Both the National Conference (NC) and PDP were invited to the INDIA bloc meeting. NC president Farooq Abdullah left for New Delhi from Srinagar on Saturday morning. PTI SSB IJT IJT