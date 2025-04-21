Mehbooba Mufti backs Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on EC, flags attack on democratic institutions

Jammu, April 21 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed concern over the alleged erosion of democratic institutions in the country and backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against the Election Commission of India.

Mufti also welcomed the registration of an FIR against Army personnel accused of assaulting a professor in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is true that our institutions are being compromised. What Rahul Gandhi said — that there was a huge increase in the number of voters between the parliamentary elections and Maharashtra assembly polls — needs to be investigated," Mufti told reporters here.

She added that even the Supreme Court was not being spared, citing recent backlash from the BJP against the top court's verdicts related to governors and Waqf.

"The Supreme Court gave verdicts regarding the governors and Waqf, and the entire BJP attacked it. Even institutions like the Supreme Court are being undermined. The Election Commission consists of only a few individuals. What they do or don’t do is concerning," she said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mufti said, "When leaders like Nishikant Dubey and even the Vice-President openly make remarks on the Supreme Court, it shows that the government is undermining institutions to bring them under its control." She said Gandhi’s concerns hold merit.

Addressing the diaspora at an event in America's Boston on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said India's Election Commission is "compromised".

Citing voter turnout figures in the Maharashtra assembly election, he noted that he had been raising the issue earlier as well and that "there is something very wrong with the system". The comments drew a strong reaction from the BJP which called him a "traitor".

Commenting on the recent tensions in West Bengal, Mufti said she had urged the Muslim community there to avoid violent protests. "I appealed to them not to engage in any protest that could turn violent and give communal forces a chance to defame them," she said.

Mufti credited the secular fabric of the majority population for the survival of Muslims over the past 77 years but warned that the rise of communal elements was putting their safety at risk. "You can see the condition of Muslims. Mosques and dargahs are being demolished," she said.

The PDP chief also welcomed the registration of an FIR against Army personnel accused of assaulting a professor in Rajouri. "I am happy that an FIR has been lodged in the matter. Such incidents should not happen," she said. PTI AB RUK RUK