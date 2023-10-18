Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack on Gaza hospital

Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday condemned the attack on a hospital in Gaza which killed at least 500 people.

Advertisment

Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry blamed an Israeli airstrike for the explosion, but Israel said the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Sharing a video report on Tuesday's explosion in Al-Ahli hospital on X, Mehbooba urged the "powers that be" to not be "mute bystanders".

“The US and other countries are watching as mute spectators. If it continues as such, then peace in the world peace will be affected, because you are pushing the people to the wall,” she said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it is time that the Palestine issue is resolved. PTI SSB SSB SKY SKY