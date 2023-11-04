Mehbooba Mufti condemns cop's killing in Baramulla, demands compensation, job for kin

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday demanded that compensation and a job in civil administration be provided sooner to the family of the policeman killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

She condemned the targeted killing of the policeman -- head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar -- who was shot dead by terrorists outside his house at Wailoo Kralpora in the north Kashmir district on October 31.

“We condemn it, what else can we do than condemn it?" the former chief minister said after meeting Dar's family members at their residence on Saturday.

Mehbooba said Dar was an "honest person" and left behind his wife and seven daughters. There is no male member in the family now.

She requested Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to expedite the SRO 43 case of Dar's family and provide a job to one of his daughters in the civil administration.

Under SRO 43, the kin of those killed in militancy or border firing and the government employees who died while in service are eligible for jobs in the government departments.

Compensation should also be provided soon to Dar's family, the PDP chief urged the LG-led administration.

Asked about the claims of normalcy in the Union Territory by the government and security forces, Mufti said lives were still being lost to violence.

“This is regretful that the DGP left by saying no collateral damage takes place here now. If this is not collateral damage, then what is it? What happened in Kokernag, if that was not collateral damage, then what was? Are the policemen getting killed not humans? Do you not think this is damage, what else is it then?” she said.

She was referring to the recent comments of former J-K DGP Dilbag Singh who said no collateral damage had taken place in the valley in the last four years. PTI SSB RPA